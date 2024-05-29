PSVR2 will soon work with PC too, after new adapter spotted online

Quick Summary A PC adapter for the Sony PSVR2 headset has been spotted on the website of Korea's communications regulator. Reportedly coming soon, it will allow the headset to be connected to a PC, opening up a whole new world of games and software to use.

The PlayStation VR2 is one of the best VR headsets available today, being among the first to offer full eye tracking and featuring super-sharp visuals on its OLED display, with a 2000 x 2040 pixel resolution per eye.

The motion tracking is superb too, while the Sense controllers are among the best out there. However, it is also extremely pricey when you consider that it's effectively a PlayStation 5 accessory.

Even as part of a deal, with almost £100 off, it's still a measured purchase – costing more than the PS5 itself.

That has lead to less impressive sales than its predecessor and a relative lack of games released to go with it. It's great, but very much in the luxury item column, rather than a "must-have".

That could be about to change, as Sony is set to expand its usefulness. It could find an all-new audience in PC gamers, with what seems to be an official PC adapter having been spotted online.

Found on the website of the Korean National Radio Research Agency by Brad Lynch (via VGC), the adapter is listed under the model name CFI-ZVP1. It was certified for use in the country on 27 March, which means it could be released any time now.

Sony is certifying an adapter to allow PSVR2 hardware to work on PCs pic.twitter.com/JFQDJVW7NPMay 29, 2024

Sony previously confirmed that it was working on support for PC, even suggesting that dedicated PC VR games and software could be developed for it.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are currently testing the ability for PSVR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR2 titles available through PS5," it said on the official blog in February. "We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

It's not known whether that will be limited to Sony-released VR games on PC or the wealth of titles already available for rival headsets, like the HTC Vive and Meta Quest devices. If it's the latter, that definitely opens up a whole new world of possibilities for the hardware.

It would help justify the price, for sure – maybe even make it seem a bit of a bargain.

We'll let you know when something more official is announced.