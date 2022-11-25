PlayStation 5 DualSense controller at its cheapest price ever for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While there still may be the challenge of getting your hands on a new PS5 console (yes, PS5 restocks (opens in new tab) are still happening!), those who were lucky enough to get one may be in need of a new controller.

However, the higher $70 price tag for the DualSense controller can be quite a detriment – but that ends today. Best Buy has an excellent selection of Black Friday PS5 deals going on right now, including $20 off the PS5 DualSense wireless controller.

Check out the Black Friday PS5 DualSense controller deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now down to just $50, whether you're a PS5 (opens in new tab) gamer or a PC gamer you can snag one of the best controllers on the market at it's cheapest price ever. All colors of the controller are getting the discount, so while I've picked out my personal favorite you can get whichever color you want on sale. Red, blue, white, pink, you name it.

It isn't often PS5 hardware goes on sale, so for the controller to be this cheap is a blessing for many of us. That is unless your holding out for the new DualSense Edge (opens in new tab) controller coming out early next year!

(opens in new tab) PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Contoller: was $69.99 , now $49.99 (opens in new tab) Grab the PS5 wireless controller at its cheapest price ever right now. Even if you aren't a PS5 gamer and prefer PC, this is one of the best controllers out there for gaming period.

The Best Buy Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) has more than just deals on the PS5 DualSense, however. Many of which include accessories, replacement parts, and even game bundles.

For example, if you haven't had the chance to play Horizon: Forbidden West then Best Buy has the perfect bundle package for it right now. Complete with the game AND a PS5 DualSense controller, you can get both for only $89.99 (opens in new tab) – $50 off altogether.

There's also some good deals on controller enhancing accessories, such as the KontrolFreek FPS Inferno 4 thumbsticks. On sale for $12.99 (opens in new tab), these PS5 DualSense thumbstick covers provide additional grip and control over the standard thumbsticks. That means better performance in games, primarily first person shooters, but you'll see an improvement in control in any game you play.

There's also a great deal on the Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller charging station, which bundles a PS5 DualSense controller along with the charger for only $72.98 (opens in new tab) – almost $30 off the total price of both separately.

Best Buy has a ton of PS5 Black Friday deals to check out, however, and these were just a few of them. You'll find games on sale for up to $40 off, and if you're lucky a console package available for a discount as well.