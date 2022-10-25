Sony PS5 DualSense Edge – where to pre-order the new pro controller

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a new PlayStation 5 controller? Or how about a cheeky upgrade in time for the holidays? Well, Sony is now rolling out pre-orders for its new PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller and we have all the details of where to get one.

Originally announced in August of this year, this is the first official "Pro" controller for the next-gen console with plenty of impressive features, such as remappable buttons, adjustable triggers, stick sensitivity, vibration intensity and quick-swap control profiles. Additionally, its design is very slick, combining a two-tone black and white colour scheme.

A PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller can be purchased at a price of $199.99 / £209.99 / AU$339.95, so it's definitely not the cheapest of investments. It will release globally on January 26th, 2023.

A pre-order for a PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller includes:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB Braided cable

Two standard caps

Two high dome caps

Two low dome caps

Two half dome back buttons

Two lever back buttons

Connector Housing

Carrying Case

Where to pre-order in the UK

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

Sony's own PlayStation Direct store looks to have exclusive pre-orders (opens in new tab) for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller with the listing now live. You must own a PS Plus account to make the transaction.

Where to pre-order in the US

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

It seems that pre-orders (opens in new tab) in the US for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will go live on Sony's own PS Store at some point today. We'll update once we find out more information.

Where to pre-order in Australia

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

Australia's own PS Direct store has pre-orders (opens in new tab) live for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. The estimated shipping date is noted as January 30th, 2023.

(opens in new tab) EB Games (opens in new tab)

Anyone in Australia can now pre-order (opens in new tab) the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller from EB Games. A AU$50 deposit is needed with home delivery starting from AU$5.95.

(opens in new tab) JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab)

Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi has its own allotment of pre-orders (opens in new tab) available for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. Any pre-orders are "usually" shipped one day before release.

Still looking for a console? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details on where to get one.