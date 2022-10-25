Sony PS5 DualSense Edge – where to pre-order the new pro controller

Sony's new PS5 pro controller is now going live in the UK, US and Australia

PS5 Pro controller
(Image credit: Sony)
By Matthew Forde
last updated

Looking for a new PlayStation 5 controller? Or how about a cheeky upgrade in time for the holidays? Well, Sony is now rolling out pre-orders for its new PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller and we have all the details of where to get one. 

Originally announced in August of this year, this is the first official "Pro" controller for the next-gen console with plenty of impressive features, such as remappable buttons, adjustable triggers, stick sensitivity, vibration intensity and quick-swap control profiles. Additionally, its design is very slick, combining a two-tone black and white colour scheme. 

A PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller can be purchased at a price of $199.99 / £209.99 / AU$339.95, so it's definitely not the cheapest of investments.  It will release globally on January 26th, 2023.

A pre-order for a PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller includes:

  • DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • USB Braided cable
  • Two standard caps
  • Two high dome caps
  • Two low dome caps
  • Two half dome back buttons
  • Two lever back buttons
  • Connector Housing
  • Carrying Case

Where to pre-order in the UK

Sony's own PlayStation Direct store looks to have exclusive pre-orders (opens in new tab) for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller with the listing now live. You must own a PS Plus account to make the transaction. 

Where to pre-order in the US

It seems that pre-orders (opens in new tab) in the US for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will go live on Sony's own PS Store at some point today. We'll update once we find out more information. 

Where to pre-order in Australia 

Australia's own PS Direct store has pre-orders (opens in new tab) live for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. The estimated shipping date is noted as January 30th, 2023.

Anyone in Australia can now pre-order (opens in new tab) the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller from EB Games. A AU$50 deposit is needed with home delivery starting from AU$5.95.

Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi has its own allotment of pre-orders (opens in new tab) available for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. Any pre-orders are "usually" shipped one day before release.

Still looking for a console? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details on where to get one. 

Staff Writer

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

