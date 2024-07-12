Pilates teacher shares four-minute routine to release tension in the neck and shoulders

If you notice that you’re battling a stiff neck and your shoulders are caving inwards from being hunched over your desk all day, then your posture needs a little TLC. With these four simple stretches from Kristina Rudzinskaya, a certified Pilates instructor and CEO of Etalon, you can reverse your rounded shoulders and ease the tension in your neck. It’ll only take you four minutes and you can do them literally anywhere.

A tight chest, which can affect our breathing, and reduced spine mobility are just a couple of the effects of having a tight neck and shoulders, but did you know it can increase aging? “Over-laptop-hunching can change the position of our neck muscles, especially the platysma - a broad, thin, superficial muscle that covers the neck and lower face, which is responsible for mouth movement and frowning," explains Kristina. "That leads to mouth corners being pulled down, causing wrinkles and sagging skin.”

KRISTINA'S NECK & SHOULDER ROUTINE

What's great about this routine is it can anywhere; from your chair at work, while sitting on the sofa, or even the toilet (if you want to go that far). If you also suffer from a stiff back, then make sure you check out Kristina's five-move stretch routine that's great for relieving upper body tension. Alternatively, if you're looking for a full-blown Pilates workout, this 8-move routine is perfect for strengthening your entire body and core. Her eare your stretches:

1. Chin to chest

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

"This is a simple exercise to relieve tension, but also enhance flexibility and alleviate neck strain, so it's especially beneficial for individuals who spend prolonged periods working at a desk," says Kristina. "To perform, sit or stand with a straight back and gently lower your chin towards your chest."

Once you've lowered your chin, hold for 15-30 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Shoulder shrugs

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

"Shoulder shrugs improve shoulder mobility and reduce stress, making it especially useful for those who experience tightness from prolonged sitting or computer work," says Kristina.

Hold the position for 3–5 seconds, then slowly lower your shoulders back down and repeat this movement 10-15 times

3. Chin tucks

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

"This is where you draw your head straight back like you're making a double-chin," says Kristina. "In this position, you offset the effects of constantly thrusting your head forward. Just make sure not to tilt your head back when doing this; keep your chin tucked in, but still parallel to the floor."

Hold for five seconds, release, and repeat 10 times

4. Shoulder rolls

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

"Roll your shoulders up and back as you shift your head back, it will keep muscles moving and repositions your body in a healthful way," says Kristina.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors