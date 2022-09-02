Philips' new OLED TVs are brighter than the sun and louder than thunder

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Philips' new 2022 TVs could be among the best TVs of 2022, with a choice of incredibly bright OLED and mini-LED displays with advanced HDR mapping, Ambilight smart lighting and powerful B&W sound systems.

There are three new models: the flagship OLED+937, the mid-range OLED+907 and the premium mini-LED TV, the PML9507. The mini-LED is the brightest of the three, delivering 1500 nits peak light output, but the OLEDs aren't far behind with peak output of 1300 nits. That's bright by any standard and particularly impressive for OLED – just check out the best OLED TV rivals for comparison.

The improved brightness is due to Philips' OLED EX panel, which has a clever heat sync that enables it to run brighter than previous panels. And it's backed with the latest generation of Philips' sixth generation AI processor, which also features in the mini-LED model.

Let there be Ambilight

One of my favourite things about these Philips TVs is their integrated Ambilight smart lighting, which syncs with the on-screen action to make your entertainment or gaming even more immersive. You can add it to other TVs via a Hue Play Sync box and gradient lightstrip, but that's a very expensive option; it's much better to have it in the TV to start with, as it is with all three models here. And these TVs have the newest Ambilight version with Aurora, a feature that mixes pre-installed images with ambient lighting when you're not watching a show or movie.

The OLED+937 comes in 65- and 77-inch sizes with a 95W, 5.1.2 B&W sound system; the OLED+907 is available in 48, 55 and 65 inches with an 80W, 3.1 B&W sound system; and the PML907 is available in 55, 65 and 75 inches with a 70W, 2.1 sound system.

It's good to see Philips thinking about gamers, too, because these bright panels are going to be tons of fun with a PS5 or Xbox Series X. The mini-LED panel is 120Hz with VRR and Freesync Premium, whole the OLEDs also support G-Sync.

The one thing we don't know yet is price, but we can guess based on the announced prices in Europe where the OLED+937 starts at €3,499 and the OLED+907 is €1,799. That's roughly £2,500 and £1,500 respectively. The new models will go on sale in October 2022.