Philips Hue’s Black Friday sale is on. Here are the best smart home buys

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I was an early adopted of Philips Hue lights, and they're still my pick of the best smart lighting: as a renter they enable me to redecorate my entire flat without invoking the wrath of my landlord, and as a streamer and gamer they add plenty of atmosphere to everything on my TV. But they're not cheap, so events such as the annual Hue Black Friday deals offer significant savings.

This year's deals have arrived early, and there are some good discounts on key products.

Save up to 30% on Hue bulbs and products

The discounts are already live on Philips-Hue.com (opens in new tab) and they include:

Save 30% on selected Hue bulbs and light strips, including white and colour bulb 2-packs with E27, B22 and GU10 fittings and the 1m lightstrip extension;

Save 25% on outdoor and mood lighting including the Lily outdoor spotlight, the latest Go portable light and the Play Light Bar double pack;

Save 30% on the Hue Smart Plug, single and 3-pack GU10s and on various white and white and colour bulbs including LED filament bulbs

The discounts are pretty generous but they're not available on everything: my beloved Play Sync HDMI box, which extends colours from my Apple TV 4K, Xbox Series X and PS5 beyond my TV, is still full price and so is the gradient lightstrip it connects to. But there are good discounts even on very new products such as the Signe gradient floor and table lamps, so if you're looking for the very best smart lighting for less money these deals are well worth checking out.