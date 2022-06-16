Get 30% off smart lighting in the Philips Hue Summer Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Smart lighting not only brightens and sets the mood of your home but allows you to turn your lights off and on via your smartphone or tablet. With the cost of living affecting our monthly bills, investing in smart lighting or other smart home devices is energy efficient and helps you reduce your energy bills.

If you’re looking to update your lighting or smart home, the Philips Hue Bright Day Summer Sale is here with 30% off smart lighting, including bulbs, strips, plugs, switches and other outdoor accessories. One of the best deals we’ve found is on the popular Philips Hue bulbs where if you add 2 or more to your basket, you’ll get 30% off your entire order.

Get 30% off Philips Hue smart bulbs (opens in new tab)

Shop the Philips Hue smart lighting sale (opens in new tab)

Philips Hue is one of the leading smart lighting brands on the market and is regularly at the top of our lists for the best smart bulbs (opens in new tab) and the best smart light switches (opens in new tab). The summer sale is full of brilliant bargains on smart lighting, whether you’re looking to halve your energy bills or get your garden summer ready with some outdoor mood lighting.

The deals you can find in the Philips Hue Summer Sale include 30% off white and colour ambiance smart bulbs and lightstrips (available in packs of 1, 2 and 3), white filaments, plugs, dimmer switches and motion sensors. If you’re new to Philips Hue, we’ve put together a Philips Hue review and guide (opens in new tab) that gives you all the information you need on Philips Hue lighting, from installation to app set-up.

To get 30% off your order, you’ll need to add 2 or more smart lights or accessories to your basket and the discount will be automatically applied. We’ve highlighted some of the best savings you can get in the Philips Hue Summer Sale below and you can keep reading for more deals on starter kits and smart lamps.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White Ambiance 1-Pack B22 x2: was £69.98, now £48.99 at Philips Hue (opens in new tab)

If you’re just starting out with smart lighting, the Philips Hue White Ambiance B22 bulb gives a warm-to-cool white light that can be dimmed and brightened via Bluetooth, the Philips Hue app and your voice. It uses less energy than traditional bulbs, is easy to set-up and sets the tone of any room.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip Extension x2: was £109.98, now £76.99 at Philips Hue (opens in new tab)

This ambience gradient lightstrip is 1 metre long and covers large areas around the home to give extra lighting and colour. It perfectly sets the mood with both white and coloured light options and is compatible with Bluetooth and the Hue Bridge for easy controls.

The 30% off smart lighting and accessories is the best deal we’ve found from the Philips Hue Summer Sale but there are also many more offers available. Shoppers can also buy 2 smart lamps and get the second one for half price (opens in new tab). Lamps available include the light bars, table and floor lamps, spot, wall and flood lights, portable lights, ceiling lamps and panels.

To help you get started with smart lighting, Philips Hue is also offering 25% off when you create your own starter kit (opens in new tab). All you have to do is choose from selected bulbs, luminaire, mood and outdoor lighting products and add them to the checkout along with a Hue Bridge for the discount to be applied.