Philips Hue gets great upgrade for all Samsung TV and SmartThings users

It was announced earlier today that Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings will expand their partnership to improve at-home TV entertainment with surround lighting. The collaboration introduces several exclusive updates and greater control of the Philips Hue Sync TV App through SmartThings, amplifying the TV’s role as the core of the smart home experience.

For over a year now, viewers have been able to sync compatible Samsung TVs with Philips Hue smart lights, creating an immersive lighting cinema experience. Now, the Philips Hue Sync TV app will be released in new countries, receive a monthly subscription option, and integrate itself with the SmartThings mobile app.

Unfortunately, access to the integration isn't free, and users will have to pay a monthly fee of £2.69/€2.99. However, there will be a choice between a one-time payment (£130) to unlock the app on a single Samsung TV or a monthly subscription that supports up to three Samsung TVs in the same household.

As mentioned, Samsung users will be able to control the Sync TV app via their smartphone or other SmartThings-compatible devices. The app allows users to adjust settings without interrupting the TV content, or choose between different modes and start/stop syncing.

There's also a new feature in the app called 'Music mode'. This will allow Philips Hue lights to react to the audio of what's playing on the TV instead of following the screen's content. It will be available on compatible Samsung TVs manufactured in 2022 and 2023 later this year.

The Philips Hue Sync TV app is available for Samsung Q60 series or higher QLED TVs manufactured from 2022 onward, and the integration of the Philips Hue Sync TV app into the SmartThings app will be available within a few months.

Philips Hue has also stated that users "will be able to access these features after downloading or updating to the latest version of the Sync TV app. Music mode will be available for compatible 2024 Samsung TVs from launch, available for compatible 2022 and 2023 Samsung TVs later this year."

