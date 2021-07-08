Philips Hue colour-changing lightbulbs deal is cheaper than Amazon Prime Day

T3 is constantly monitoring the best Philips Hue deals as we think the smart lighting platform is the best in the world. So that is why we were very happy to see that, right now at Amazon, both the bayonet and screw fitting twin pack of Philips Hue's excellent colour-changing smart bulbs are reduced by over 30 per cent.

And that discount means that these bulbs are now even cheaper than they were on Amazon Prime Day this year.

These are the new Philips Hue bulbs, too, which work both straight out of the box via Bluetooth, as well as through a Philips Hue Bridge (details below). This means that even if you aren't currently set up with a Philips Hue Bridge these bulbs can just be used directly out of the box via Bluetooth. Simply slot them in to the light fitting and then use the Philips Hue Bluetooth app to change their colour and brightness.

The full details of the deals can be viewed below:

For those who don't already have any Philips Hue smart bulbs then, while you can use these bulbs just via a Bluetooth connection, for the full Hue experience you'll want a Philips Hue Bridge, which is a hub that controls all the bulbs and links it up with your internet connection. You can buy the Bridge separately, but here at T3 we actually recommend picking up one the Philips Hue Starter Kits, which include the bridge and a selection of bulbs for a discounted price.

