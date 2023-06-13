Panasonic MZ800 suddenly looks like the ultimate entry-level OLED TV

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve been scouring the internet looking for one of the best OLED TVs – but a more affordably priced model – then Panasonic’s new TV line-up introduces two new models that light-up the entry-level market and suddenly look like the more appealing OLED options of 2023.

That’s especially true if you’re looking for one of the best 42-inch TVs, a size that’s notoriously difficult to obtain in the OLED market, which is exactly where the Panasonic MZ800 and MZ700 ranges commence – available in 42-, 48-, 55- and 65-inch sizes – but at a cut of the cost compared to a key competitor, the Sony A90K (which isn’t available in larger scales, that model is specifically small-size only).

Where Panasonic stands apart from its key Sony, Samsung and LG TV competition, however, is that it offers a full suite of high dynamic range (HDR) formats, including both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, whereas its competitors typically offer one or other, not both. That’s great for obtaining the best possible imagery from dynamic metadata content, whatever the source (including HLG or Hybrid Log Gamma for live broadcast).

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Including HDMI 2.1, these OLED tellies will ensure 4K gaming at fluid frame-rates, with low input lag thanks to an updated Game Mode (which benefits from ALLM and VRR). There’s also Android TV with Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant voice-control for added ease of use.

The MZ800 and MZ700 won’t offer Panasonic’s very brightest OLED delivery – the top-tier MZ2000 is reserved for that, with its Micro Lens Array (MLA) panel; the MZ1500 is a step down with a heat-sinked Master OLED Pro (sometimes called ‘EX’) panel – but as OLED functions with self-emissive pixel illumination it delivers perfect contrast no matter.

What makes the MZ800 the extra special model is the inclusion of a built-in subwoofer, so that’ll save you needing to fork out for one of the best soundbars to accompany your new best TV purchase. The MZ700, by contrast, lacks this subwoofer feature and is only retailed as an Amazon exclusive – which, when the price fluctuates, could make it an even more appealing option.

Speaking of pricing, the UK models are expected to be as so: TX-42MZ700B & TX-42MZ800B at £1,299; TX-48MZ700B & TX-48MZ800B at £1,399; TX-55MZ700B & TX-55MZ800B at £1,599; and TZ-65MZ700B & TZ-65MZ800B at £2,099. The models will also be available in Europe, but Panasonic does not sell TVs in the USA.