Palladium drops to new colourways of its fan-favourite eco-boot redesigned by Finisterre

You know you're in for a treat when you hear about French explorer brand Palladium joining forces with and sustainable British outdoor brand Finisterre. In fact, the two companies already worked together by the latter redesigning the iconic Pallatrooper Hiker WP+ in a more sustainable way. Now, they're adding two new on-trend colourways to the mix: Dark Brown and Black.

The Pallatrooper boot is one of the most recognisable silhouettes in Palladium's repertoire. The reimagined boot features recycled parts, including the back strap webbing, PU tongue, laces rubber vamp overlay and waterproof bootie, and an EVA insole with merino wool and organic wax canvas upper.

Palladium says the Pallatrooper Hiker WP+ boot has a waterproof construction and an 'innovative' membrane to ensure protection and comfort against the harshest of winter conditions. And thanks to the recycled microfiber lining with a cleated sole, the boots provide non-slip protection in wet conditions.

(Image credit: Palladium/Finisterre)

They aren't just highly functional and sustainable, the boots also look good. Crafted metal eyelets and recycled laces add distinct style notes, while an embossed branded tongue is stamped proudly with the partner brands logos which also appear as a woven detail on the sides of the boots as well as the heel.

The collection’s fabrications conform to environmentally friendly industry standards including Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and the OEKO-TEX, which approves the dyeing and finishing methods of each raw component. Both new styles, as well as the old ones, are available to purchase from today, 31 October at Palladium for €190/ £170 (approx. $206/ AU$ 324) and selected global stockists.

