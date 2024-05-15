The biggest threat to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is unlikely to happen this year

Quick Summary There might be one big name missing from 2024's roster of folding phones. Rumours suggest that OnePlus won't be launching the OnePlus Open 2 until 2025.

Foldables have shaken up the smartphone market over the last couple of years, with Samsung dominating with the Galaxy Z models, joined more recently by other brands. But folding phones aren't launching with the same regularity as conventional devices and that might see a major model missing in 2024.

One of the top foldables from the current bunch is the OnePlus Open. It's regularly regarded as one of the best folding phones and is a model we'd recommend if you want a premium folding phone experience. But it looks like there might not be a successor in 2024.

It is claimed that the OnePlus Open 2 may not be available until 2025, with Kartikey Singh (via 91mobiles) saying that Oppo won't be launching the Find N5 in 2024. And, as that's the device that the OnePlus Open 2 will more than likely be based on, there could be a knock-on effect.

While the news might disappoint those waiting for OnePlus' next-gen foldable, the delay might actually be a good thing. The scheduling of releases often means that folding phones have older hardware. Given the high cost and launch date, that often means you're buying a premium device on hardware that's about to be replaced.

Shifting around the launch schedule so that the OnePlus Open 2 can launch on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will mean it misses the year – but you'll get a more up-to-date phone when it does become available.

Handing the advantage to Samsung

At the same time, there's one company that's less erratic with its launch plans. Samsung will have a new folding phone on the market in 2024, further reinforcing its grip on the segment. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be announced at an Unpacked event in July 2024.

That will see the Z Fold 6 launched alongside the Z Flip 6 and the long-awaited Galaxy Ring wearable. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might come in a couple of different variants, with plenty of chatter about a more affordable model sitting alongside a Z Fold 6 Ultra, although nothing is confirmed so far.

If Samsung does launch multiple models, the biggest difference between them is likely to be the camera, with the standard models not quite offering the same capabilities as the Galaxy S flagship. The Z Fold 6 Ultra might change that.

While Samsung's plans aren't clear, the fact that there's a lot of conversation around Samsung isn't good news for OnePlus. With new devices from the market leader, convincing potential folding phone buyers to opt for an older device or wait until next year, might put some customers off.