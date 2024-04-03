OnePlus AI is coming this month, starting with AI Eraser

Quick Summary OnePlus has announced their AI efforts with the first product – AI Eraser. This photo editing tool will arrive on a range of top devices.

When we think of AI technology implemented on the best phones, photo editing is likely the first thing to come to mind. It was one of the first practical applications employed, offering users a helping hand to get the perfect shot for them.

The practice has been most notably employed by Google, with their Pixel Magic Eraser. That set the standard for AI-powered editing on a phone, before morphing into the Magic Editor with added features and functionality.

Now, another major Android phone manufacturer is entering the AI-powered photo editing game. Kicking off their OnePlus AI campaign, the brand have introduced AI Eraser.

That's a proprietary photo editing model, which has been designed from the ground up as part of an R&D effort by the brand. The feature was trained on a vast dataset, to ensure it would act accurately and appropriately.

As you might expect, the main purpose of the feature is to remove unwanted objects from images. Based on a slim selection of example images which have been showcased as part of the announcement, that appears to work pretty well.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

That shows an image of a couple on their wedding day. The couple are covered with out of focus confetti in the foreground, with the arms of their guests in the sides of the images.

When the AI Eraser was used, the subjects in the sides of the frame are removed. That appears to happen cleanly, with no obvious tells – aside, of course, from the floating confetti.

Even more impressive is the filling of those gaps. There, the bokeh of foreground confetti is well matched, leaving it looking incredibly natural.

Which handsets are getting the OnePlus AI upgrade?

The launch sees a range of devices employ the new features. The updates will land from April, with other markets getting them later in Q2 of 2024. The upgraded devices include: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Open. There is no word on whether older devices will also get the features later down the line.