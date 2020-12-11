OnePlus 9 specs break cover! Leaked photo exposes new OnePlus phone

The 2021 smartphone race is already getting off to a fiery start with rumors indicating a Galaxy S21 launch in January and the OnePlus 9 following hot on its heels in March . The latter has now finally escaped from the shadows as a leaked photo has surfaced, showcasing the OnePlus 9 in all its glory.

After the rapturous response to the OnePlus 8 series, fans have been keenly anticipating their first look at its next-generation successor, particularly after renders hinted at a radical new design .

(Image credit: Gizchina)

One of the more striking changes is the position of the front-facing camera. Despite past renders hinting that the camera could shift to the top left of the display, the photo clearly shows it is now front and centre.

The picture also dives into the technical prowess powering the standard OnePlus 9 model. As expected, this iteration incorporates the cutting-edge Snapdragon 888 SoC, boasting a 2.84GHz ARM Cortex-X1 core processor alongside clusters of three Cortex-A78 (2.4GHz) and four Cortex-A55 cores (1.8GHz).

The Snapdragon 5G modem is now integrated into the SoC rather than designed as an external chip whilst the Adreno 660 GPU is capable of faster, more efficient gaming performance. Given the OnePlus 9 is decked out with a 6.48-inch Fluid AMOLED 120Hz display, those high frame-rates and crisp visuals made possible by the enhanced GPU will make a world of difference.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 9 isn’t skimping on quality either. Whereas its predecessor uses a triple-camera setup, the OnePlus 9 looks to incorporate a quad-camera system with image sensors supposedly capable of 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses. There’s plenty of storage for those photos too, with 512GB of flash memory alongside 12GB of RAM to further ramp up efficiency.

Whilst the complete OnePlus 9 design remains shrouded in mystery, the technology housed inside the enigmatic shell is impressive alone. The promised speeds of Snapdragon 888 and its specialised ARM core could spell trouble for the neighboring Galaxy S21 launch if it fails to be up to the task.

As March fast approaches and details begin pouring in thick and fast, the battle for smartphone dominance is only getting more exciting by the moment. If you want to brace for the OnePlus 9 launch, be sure to check out the best deals on OnePlus upgrade plans so you can be ready the moment it drops.