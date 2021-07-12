Omega's new watch is the closest you'll ever get to owning a gold medal

Omega has crafted two unique timepieces, each dedicated to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and made in full 18K yellow gold, celebrating the greatest accomplishment possible of an athlete’s career.

Omega has actually been the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932, and will be returning for another year when the Olympics starts next month in Japan.

The new Seamaster Aqua Terra watches are available in 38mm or 41mm sizes, and both stand out for the same reason – their radiant 18K yellow gold cases.

Both watches are presented on blue leather straps and are also notable for their polished blue ceramic dials, which have been laser-engraved with a pattern inspired by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games emblem.

The full emblem can also be found transferred on the case back, while inside, each timepiece is driven by a Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre, guaranteeing the Swiss industry’s highest standard of precision, performance and magnetic resistance.

Appropriately, one of the first people to wear this new watch on their wrist is Michael Phelps – the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 Olympic Games medals, including 23 gold.

He says, “If you’re an Olympian, or trying to become an Olympian, it’s a 24-hour, 7 day a week job. It’s non-stop. It’s around the clock. To really be prepared for an Olympic Games, you have to put in the work. You have to go through the struggle. For the journey I went five times, it was never easy, but I know the work that I was doing gave me the results that I deserved.”

We're guessing he also really likes the watch.

The new Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 Gold Editions come with OmegaA’s full 5-year warranty and are delivered to customers inside a special presentation box.

Prices start at £15,240 (approx. AU$28,290) for the 38mm version while the 41mm version retails for £15,850 (approx. AU$29,420). You can sign up for stock alerts on Omega's website now.

