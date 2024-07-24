OMEGA X Swatch celebrates this year’s supermoon with limited edition MoonSwatch

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA X Swatch has collaborated again on a new limited edition MoonSwatch, in celebration of August’s upcoming supermoon. The new MoonSwatch Mission To The Super Blue Moonphase features a pulsometer scale and moonphase function, a first for any model in the MoonSwatch collection. The MoonSwatch Mission To The Super Blue Moonphase will be available from 1st August in select Swatch stores.

OMEGA and Swatch are back again with another MoonSwatch collaboration. The new MoonSwatch Mission To The Super Blue Moonphase is a celebration of the summer, and pays homage to the upcoming supermoon which will take place on 19th August 2024.

I’ve been waiting eagerly for a new MoonSwatch collaboration, after last year saw new special editions of the MoonSwatch drop every month to correlate with the full moon. What made the limited editions so exciting were the different decorations on the seconds hand, including strawberry prints, beaver teeth and snowflakes to pay tribute to the last full moon of 2023 .

This year has been a little quiet on the MoonSwatch front compared to last year – although we were treated with a Snoopy collaboration in March. But now, everyone’s favourite watch collaboration is back in the form of the MoonSwatch Mission To The Super Blue Moonphase.

The Mission To The Super Blue Moonphase is a tribute to August’s full moon and celebrates the festive atmosphere of sunny summer days. As the name suggests, the 42mm watch features many different shades of blue on the bezel, case, strap and dial.

(Image credit: Swatch)

For the first time in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection, the MoonSwatch Mission To The Super Blue Moonphase features a blue moonphase subdial that sits between the one and three o’clock position. It showcases two rotating multi-shade blue moons on a dark blue moonphase disc, which glow in the dark when under UV light.

The other two subdials have a dark blue colour that contrasts with the silver-opaline dial. The subdials or chronographs can be controlled by the pushers that sit prominently on the right side of the watch’s case.

Another first for the watch is the blue bezel that features a pulsometer scale with white markers. The ‘panda’ dial is complete with Super-LumiNova indexes, hour, minute and chronograph seconds hands, for more subtle pops of blue. OMEGA and Swatch logos can be seen on the dial, strap and caseback, which also features another shaded moon detail.

