Last chance! Only a few reduced Omega Seamasters left at Goldsmiths

Omega watch Sale: Goldsmiths slashes £300 off the price of an Omega Seamaster

Have you been contemplating a purchasing luxury dive watch recently? Well, you've come to the right place at the right time, because Goldsmiths has reduced two of Omega's most popular Seamaster models for a limited time only. 

The deal sees a great saving of £320, reducing the watches from £2,920 to £2,600.

Both models are now showing as 'Limited Availability', so hurry up if you want make the most of this deal.

Omega, one of the world's oldest watch brands, has consistently redefined state-of-the art mechanical watchmaking. It's most famous watch, the Seamaster, became an instant icon when a blue-faced model was strapped to the wrist of James Bond. 

It's just as much a professional tool as it is a style icon, however, with durable 41mm stainless steel case water resistant to 300 metres, unidirectional rotating bezel, and helium escape valve.

Inside is a fully automatic co-axial movement.

Goldsmiths will also offer a free bracelet adjustment service when you buy this watch, and, if you can't afford the initial outlay, provide a finance option of £49.11 per month.

Omega Seamaster 300M 41mm Mens Divers Watch Black Dial | £2,920 | now £2,600

The black dial features luminous hour markers, silver hands with luminous tips for ease of use in low visibility and a date window protected by scratch resistant sapphire crystal.View Deal

Omega Seamaster 300M 41mm Mens Divers Watch Blue Dial | £2,920 | now £2,600

The blue dial features luminous hour markers, silver hands with luminous tips for ease of use in low visibility and a date window protected by scratch resistant sapphire crystal.View Deal

