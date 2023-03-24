Omega adds a splash of colour with new Aqua Terra Shades collection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a bright and playful watch for the summer? Well you’re in luck, because Omega (opens in new tab) has just announced a range of new colour options for its Seamaster Aqua Terra collection.

Revealed at an event in London this week, the collection follows “the spectrum from ocean to earth”, Omega says. This includes dials with colours like Atlantic Blue, Lagoon Green and Terracotta. Two different case diameters of 34mm and 38mm are available, making the watch suitable for just about everyone.

All models are driven by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronograph calibre 8000 movement, which has a power reserve of 55 hours and is visible through the sapphire caseback.

(Image credit: Omega)

Details include a symmetrical stainless steel case with a screw-down crown at the three o’clock position and a date complication at the six o’clock position. There are also rhodium-plated hands and indexes filled with white Super-LumiNova.

Both size options offer water resistance to 15 bar, which is 150 metres or 500 feet. The smaller model weighs 100g and the larger watch tips the scales at 132g. They also differ slightly in thickness, with the 34mm being 11.9mm and the larger 38m case measuring 12.3mm thick.

Blue and green dials are immensely popular at the moment, and while these models in the Aqua Terra lineup look great, we’re drawn to the saffron dial with its striking bronze hue. All dials are lacquered and sun-blushed from the centre to give them a nice sense of movement as they catch the light at different angles.

(Image credit: Omega)

Every model comes with a polished and brushed stainless steel bracelet with rounded links. The watches are priced at £6,100 across the board, regardless of case size and dial colour, but for those with deeper pockets, Omega also sells a pair of 18K gold models.

The smaller 34mm of these complements its Moonshine gold case with a green dial with matching leather strap and is priced at £15,600. The larger 38mm piece features a Sedna gold case with matching strap and costs £36,800.