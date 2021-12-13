Now is the best time to buy a Philips Lumea Prestige IPL machine, here's why

Winter is the best time to start IPL, now you can save some money and get rid of unwanted hair with this Philips Lumea deal

IPL Christmas deal
(Image credit: Philips)
Spencer Hart

By published

Are you fed up of shaving or waxing? IPL machines are useful tools for men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair and Amazon has this model of the well regarded Philips Lumea at a bargain price for two days only.

Whether it’s getting your legs ready for a couple of weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free. While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before the odd touch up is required to keep hair growth at bay.

IPL stands for 'intense pulsed light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair. 

We've ranked the Philips Lumea Prestige as number one in our best IPL machines, and this is definitely one of the best Philips Lumea deals around.

The Philips Lumea works by applying gentle pulses of light to the hair and can be used every two weeks for three to four treatments until skin is smooth and hair-free. Do note that because of the way IPL works (it targets dark hair), it's not effective on red, light blonde or white/grey hair. Nor is it suitable for dark skin.

After those initial treatments, and the hair is gone, you simply top up every four to eight weeks to stop the hair from growing back. 

With different attachments for the body, face and bikini, you can make sure the level of light is most effective for the skin area you're treating.

Right now the Philips Lumea Prestige has had its price slashed by a massive 44% down to £299.99, saving you £150 off the RRP. That's a real steal and money you could soon recoup if home IPL becomes an alternative to paying for sessions at a waxing salon.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL  + Satin Compact Pen Trimmer: was £450, now £299.99 at Amazon

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL  + Satin Compact Pen Trimmer: was £450, now £299.99 at Amazon
This top-of-the-range model of the Philips Lumea comes with three attachments: a larger one for the body, one for the face, and a precision attachment. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety and a handy storage pouch.

View Deal

Why winter is the best time to start IPL

In our guide on how to effectively use an IPL machine, we state that autumn and winter is the best time to start IPL because this is when your skin will naturally be lighter. It also means your body will be hair-free in time for the summer months, as it'll take a minimum of eight weeks before you start to see results.

It's also the best time you can get some excellent deals on IPL machines, such as the one above.

TOPICS
Style Grooming Beauty
Spencer Hart
Spencer Hart

As the Style and Travel Editor at T3, Spencer covers everything from clothes to cars and watches to hotels. Everything that's cool, stylish, and interesting, basically. He's been a part of T3 for over six years, and in that time covered every industry event known to man, from CES and MWC to the Geneva Motorshow and Baselworld. When he's not decorating his new home, he can be found messing around on an electric scooter, playing with luxury watches, or making sure his Instagram account looks perfect.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.