Nothing Phone (2a) specs leak – big boost over Phone (1), but US fans will miss out

Technology is always evolving, and that's especially true when it comes to the best Android phones on the market. Over the last few years, a steady stream of new brands and new technologies have increased competition in the space.

That's good for two reasons. First, at the top end, you'll seen even better handsets which push the envelope year-on-year. By extension, that also brings better technology to more affordable price points.

We've already seen that happen on handsets like the Nothing Phone (2). That uses an older chipset, but still offers a robust experience. Now, the brand look set to go one step further, with information leaking left, right and centre about a new affordable handset – the Nothing Phone (2a).

According to the most recent information, there is one rather large omission for the handset – availability in the USA. Similar to the original Nothing Phone (1), the new midrange handset isn't going to be on sale in the United States. That's a blow for users there – though the Phone (2) should satiate appetites there.

Elsewhere, the handset sounds like it's going to be a real winner. A 6.7-inch OLED display is rumoured to sit atop a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset.

That marks the first departure from Qualcomm chips for the brand, with a 4nm processor which prioritises battery life. It's set to be paired with 45W fast charging and Nothing OS 2.5 sat atop of Android 14 right out of the box.

The camera setup is equally impressive, with a pair of 50MP sensors on the rear and a 32MP shooter on the selfie side. This sounds like a real monster for TikTok lovers.

There's no word yet on pricing, though rumours from other markets suggest it could be really affordable. We're anticipating something in the Phone (1) ballpark – around £350 to £400.

Regardless, with the launch event set to take place on the 5th of March, we won't have to wait long to find out more.