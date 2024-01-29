Nothing Phone (2a) specifications spotted on certification site

Pretty much all of the top Android handsets these days have little brothers. Google's Pixel range has the likes of the Pixel 7a, the Samsung Galaxy phones have the FE handsets and OnePlus has its R Series. One company that so far hasn't released a slimmed-down version of its flagship handset is Nothing. But that mmight be about to change.

It was spotted by Mysmartprice that a new Nothing device has been submitted for the TUV test. The TUV test or Technischer Überwachungsverein is an international certification for electronic goods, and many new products undergo it before hitting the shelves.

The device in question is supposedly a budget-friendly variant of the Nothing Phone (2) which many expect to be called the Nothing Phone (2a). That's interesting because the original Nothing Phone was launched at a price to rival the affordable Androids before the Nothing Phone (2) saw a significant price hike to a new market.

(Image credit: Nothing)

So what can we expect from the 2a? Well if true, it will surely make an appearance at MWC 2024 in late February. As for specs, rumours suggest a Dimensity 7200 processor, a pair of 50MP main and ultra-wide rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. As for memory and storage, it seems like there will be a 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB option with 12GB of RAM.

The biggest selling point of the 2a however is the chance to use the company's own Nothing OS operating system at a reduced price, and it sounds like the device will come with access to the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2. For our money, Nothing also makes some of the best-looking phones on the market so another minimalist/translucent design has our mouths watering.

Here's hoping it ends up more than just a pretty face however and becomes one of the best budget phones.