Nothing Phone (2) just got another cool software update

It's fair to say there are a wide range of options available among the best Android phones on the market. A wide range of brands have models available, making it easy to find something which is perfectly tailored for your tastes.

Arguably the coolest handset on the market is the Nothing Phone (2). The successor to the Nothing Phone (1), the Phone (2) packs a more premium spec sheet into its chassis, while retaining the iconic Nothing design language.

Since it launched, users have been blessed with a handful of software updates. Those have brought new features to the devices, giving users an even better suite of tech than they had at launch.

Now, the latest update has gone live. That's called Nothing OS 2.0.4, and it brings a couple of cool updates to the handset.

First things first, there's a new widget. That's a photo widget, which puts all of your favourite photos front and centre on your home screen. Sure, it's not a game changer, but it's certainly a nice feature to have – particularly if you're a bit snap happy and like to look at the images you take.

There's also a small update to the widget picker. That categorises the first-party widgets, which should make it easier for users to find the widget they're looking for without issue.

There's also a change in the app drawer. Users can now hide apps there, placing them into a separate 'Hidden Apps' folder. That's accessible with a right swipe on the app drawer window.

That's great for cleaning up your app drawer. If you only have a handful of apps you regularly use, you could hide the rest for quick access, but still have the ability to use them when needed.

It's also great for security. If you have apps which you'd prefer to keep away from prying eyes, but don't want to delete from your handset altogether, hiding them in a separate part of the app drawer is a great solution.

If you already own a Nothing Phone (2), getting the update is super simple. Just head to Settings > System > System Update, and you'll find any available updates there. Don't be alarmed if there's nothing there just yet, either. With big companies like this, the updates can often roll out to different groups of devices over a period of a few days or weeks.

If you don't own a Phone (2)... well, what are you waiting for? With continuous updates like this, it's hard to see why anyone wouldn't.