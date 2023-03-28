Nothing Phone (2) could be set for release soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It seems like the Nothing Phone (1) has been one of the most successful new entries to the market in a long time. Fusing a tech-minded architecture with fashionable looks, the handset oozes a 'cool' factor which isn't always present in other Android phones.

It's also really well priced. Starting from just £399, it's one of the best cheap phones you can get right now.

In the past, Nothing CEO Carl Pei had played down the release of a next-gen Nothing Phone, but we now know that was something of a red herring. The Nothing Phone (2) is coming, joining the Nothing Ear (2) in the second-generation family. And, according to this latest leak, it could be coming soon.

As reported by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab), the model number for the Nothing Phone (2) has appeared in the BIS certification database – an Indian regulatory body for electronics products. That's a pretty good sign that the final few creases are being ironed out, and a release could be on the way.

So, what can we expect from the Nothing Phone (2)? Pei was eager to call this a 'premium' handset, rather than a flagship. It's expected to sport a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, though that is likely to be the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, rather than the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Elsewhere, there's expected to be 12GB of RAM on board, with virtual RAM able to make use of an unused portion of the 256GB storage to give it a boost when needed. The battery is said to be a 5,000mAh unit, while an AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate will bring the phone to life.

I'm genuinely excited for this release. If the rumours are to be believed, it seems like Nothing have opted for a design that is more than enough for most users, without overpopulating the spec sheet with features that wont get used. Pricing has been estimated between £500-600, too, which should make it a really attractive option.