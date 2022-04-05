Notch-free iPhone 14 Pro looks stunning in slick concept video

The iPhone 14 range is rumored to be doing a very big thing for Apple – it's slated to be finally doing away with the notch.

There has been a notch on every new iPhone since 2017's iPhone X, so this is a big deal and would see the iPhone 14 range fall more in line with the best Android phones on the market design-wise.

As such, right now the flagship iPhone 14 Pro smartphone is tipped by analysts to be notch-less, with Apple instead opting for a pill-shaped hole-in-screen design instead.

And, right here, we've got a fantastic new depiction of just what that new pill-shaped, no notch design could look like courtesy of this slick concept video.

The concept video, which is the creation of graphic designer Parvez Khan, can be watched in full directly below:

In addition to the new iPhone 14 notch-less design the Pro versions of the range are also tipped right now to come with upgraded levels of RAM, a 120Hz refresh rate screen and bigger 48MP main camera sensor.

The iPhone 14 range is also thought to be launching alongside a new hardware subscription service that will allow people to rent a handset rather than buying it. If true, this would build on Apple's existing iPhone upgrade programme.

Here at T3 we think notch-gate has really blown over now and really we don't think many iPhone users are particularly bothered by their handset's notch. That said, any move away from interruptions in a smartphone's screen should be welcomed as they move us closer towards the ideal solution, which is to have under-panel cameras and sensors.

