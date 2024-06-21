Not a typo! Samsung Galaxy A55 only £249 in sudden price-drop deal

Sometimes you come across a deal for one of the best cheap phones that seems almost too good to be true. But this one is both good and true! The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a 2024 mid-range handset, which launched at £439, but it's currently up on Amazon for a mere £249.

View the Samsung Galaxy A55 deal here

A quick check reveals this is officially the cheapest price point this particular phone has ever been at – so if you were waiting on making a purchase, now is the time to put down your money. It's rare to see such sudden, unexpected price-drops.

Samsung Galaxy A55: should be £439, now just £249 at Amazon You certainly get a lot of bang for your buck with the Samsung Galaxy A55: there's a 6.6-inch screen, 128GB of storage, as well as a triple-lens rear camera. Compared to other mid-range phones the metal build is also a step above it competition.

The best mid-range phones manage to hit an appealing price point without making too many compromises in terms of the design and the performance of the handset, which is certainly the case with the Samsung Galaxy A55. Despite it being so cheap, it's a smartphone that's really going to serve you well.

The Exynos 1480 processor on board and the 8GB of RAM will keep Google's Android operating system ticking over nicely, while the triple-lens rear camera – led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor – is ready and waiting to capture all those crucial life moments.

As we put it in our Samsung Galaxy A55 review: this smartphone is "bigger and bolder" than its predecessor (the A54), and a device that "hits its stride in multiple areas". In other words, it doesn't have any obvious flaws that sometimes hold back phones in this price range.

The main selling point here is clearly the huge discount. Given its metal build quality, the Galaxy A55 really has not business being this cheap. If you compare this deal with the official retail price of the phone, it's not far off half price, which makes it a very compelling proposition over lots of its contemporaries.