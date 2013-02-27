Nokia unveils £13 phone with month-long battery life

New Nokia 105 is aimed at developing markets, but 35-day standby time and low price could see it sell as a backup phone

Nokia has unveiled a new entry-level mobile phone that needs to be charged less than once a month.



The Nokia 105, which is set to go on sale in the coming weeks, will retail for around £13 and features a colour screen, built-in torch, and an FM radio.



It's aimed at markets where electricity is rare or the supply is unstable, but the long battery life and low price could attract those that don't want an all singing, all dancing smartphone, or are looking for an emergency backup.