This Nitro Deck Black Friday deal will put a smile on every Nintendo Switch owner's face

Released only a few short months ago, the CRKD Nitro Deck has rapidly gained a reputation as one of the must-have accessories for the Nintendo Switch. It turns a Switch or Switch OLED into a solid, pro gaming handheld with customisable buttons and replaceable thumbsticks.

That's why I have no hesitation in recommending it – especially when it's available in some amazing Black Friday deals, both in the UK and US.

There are two variants – a limited edition model that includes a carry case, and a standard version with just the Nitro Deck. Both make for perfect partners to your Switch.

You also get the choice of colour, with one of the limited models coming in GameCube colours for those old enough to remember the much-loved Nintendo console. Nice.

UK Black Friday Nitro Deck deals

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): was £89.99 , now £74.97 at Amazon

The Retro Purple Nitro Deck is decorated in the same colours as the cult classic console, the Nintendo GameCube (and specifically its controller). You just need to slot your Switch into it and away you go.

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Mint): was £89.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

You can also get the Limited Edition Nitro Deck in a Retro Mint colour, which has a bigger discount on Amazon at the moment.

CRKD Nitro Deck (Black): was £59.99 , now £54.99 at Amazon

The standard Nitro Deck comes without the carry case, but all other features are intact. You will need a Nintendo Switch, of course, but it should enhance your handheld experience.

US Black Friday Nitro Deck deals

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): was $89.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon

The Retro Purple Nitro Deck is now available in the US Black Friday deals. It's the model I use myself for gaming with a Switch OLED model.

CRKD Nitro Deck (White): was $59.99 , now $49.99 at Amazon

The standard Nitro Deck is available with a great Black Friday deal – 17% off – in both white and black.

What is the CRKD Nitro Deck?

I first encountered the Nitro Deck during Gamescom in Germany earlier this year and instantly loved the way it turns a Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED into a more robust, pro-style handheld – similar to a Steam Deck.

There is zero stick drift with Hall effect thumbsticks. And, as it connects to your console through USB-C, there's even less latency than with Nintendo's own Joy-Con controllers.

The end result is a beefy, tangible unit that feels as good as it plays and makes portable Switch gaming a joy.

It's even easier to recommend at these Black Friday prices.