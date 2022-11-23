Nintendo Switch Sports is getting a sweet free upgrade that golf fans will love

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a Nintendo fan old enough to remember the Nintendo Wii, you'll love Nintendo Switch Sports. When testing the game, our reviewer praised how easy it was to learn the gestures, and dubbed it "a game you can play with all your friends and family."

It's about to get a sweet free upgrade, too. On November 28th, the game is getting an update which will bring golf to the title for the first time. According to a tweet (opens in new tab) from Nintendo, 21 holes from the original Wii Sports series will be making their way onto the Nintendo Switch.

What's more, while finding the best Black Friday deals, I've stumbled upon a couple of great offers for Nintendo Switch Sports, allowing you to grab the game in time for the update next week.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED plus Nintendo Switch Sports: was £341.99 , now £299 at Very (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed the Nintendo Switch OLED (opens in new tab), our tester was in love with the stunning OLED display and long-lasting battery, which make for some of the best on-the-go gaming you can get. Save yourself £42.99 right now – and bag the game too!

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Sports: was £32.99 , now £29.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Already have a Nintendo Switch? No bother, you can grab the game separately to perfect your virtual golf game, too. Discounts are more modest here, but this deal at Currys is the best I've found

I think this update makes Nintendo Switch Sports even better value for money. Currently, there are six sports on the game: Volleyball, Badminton, Bowling, Football, Chambara sword-fighting, and Tennis. Adding another for free improves the value massively – particularly when the game is one as historic as this.

Golf on the Wii was always a favourite of mine. It felt organic, without being too minimal, and was super easy to pick up. Bringing that experience to the Switch is a no brainer.

It's far from the only great deal on Nintendo Switch products right now too. There's a host of games on sale for under £20 right now, including some Harry Potter games, Star Wars games, and the infamous Farming Simulator 20. Plus, you can pick up a cheap Nintendo Switch memory card, to give you some extra storage, and a range of Nintendo Switch controllers under £20 – perfect for a more traditional gaming experience.