Nintendo Switch memory card falls to £14.99 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you're looking for a storage upgrade for your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch OLED then this deal over in Amazon's Black Friday sale is well worth checking out.

That's because the officially licensed SanDisk 128GB memory card is now retailing for its cheapest ever price, with a 63 per cent discount making it available for £14.99. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

View the Nintendo Switch memory card deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

128GB of storage is double what the Switch OLED comes with out of the box, and four times that of the Switch and Switch Lite, meaning no matter which console a gamer puts this in they're getting a big storage upgrade.

Extra storage is great in the Nintendo Switch as it lets you install many more games, as well as have extra space for recordings and screenshots.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch memory card: was £40.99 , now £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This large Nintendo Switch memory card provides a 200% storage increase for Switch OLED owners, and an even larger 300% storage increase for Switch and Switch Lite owners. Officially licensed by Nintendo, too.

T3 takes deal hunting very seriously, and we confirmed that this SanDisk memory card has never been cheaper with the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows £14.99 as the lowest price it has ever been.

We also researched the products review score at Amazon, and this 128GB memory card currently has more than 217,000 perfect 5-star scores (opens in new tab) from verified buyers. That's going on a quarter of a million gamers who have loved their purchase and can't rate the SanDisk memory card higher.

This is why we think this is such a great deal and why we're recommending it here to Nintendo Switch gamers. It's a 5-star product, now at the cheapest price it has ever been.

Like the idea of a storage upgrade in your Nintendo Switch but feel that, actually, 128GB is not enough for your needs? Well, the good news is that the 256GB (opens in new tab) and 512GB (opens in new tab) SanDisk memory cards are also discounted right now, although they are nowhere near as cheap as this 128GB deal.