Nintendo Switch Lite deal: save nearly 20% in this Black Friday beating offer!

Lots of great Nintendo Switch deals are starting to make their way to the web, now that Black Friday is on the horizon. However, we here at T3 believe we've found an even better deal for anyone that wants to avoid the mayhem of it all.

While many are still struggling to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED, we've found an amazing price for a Nintendo Switch Lite that is less than half the cost of the new console. To claim this offer (via ConsoleDeals ), you must head to the checkout and use code FESTIVE15, which will reduce the price by 15%.

It's a fantastic offer to gain entry to Nintendo's handheld console, allowing access to some of the best games on the market. It's also worth being aware that you can always find the best Black Friday deals around on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and more, in our regularly updated hub.

Image Nintendo Switch Lite Grey Console | Was: £199.85 | Now: £169.87 | Saving: £29.98 at eBay

This Nintendo Switch Lite is available to pick up at an incredibly cheap price – just make sure to use code FESTIVE15 at the checkout to claim the discount View Deal

Not tickling your fancy? Well, make sure to check out the best Nintendo Switch deals for November 2021 – including the new OLED model.

Why you should buy a Nintendo Switch Lite?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic model designed specifically for those who love handheld gaming. It's the equivalent of the Game Boy for today's audiences. Naturally, it still plays all the same wonderful games you'd expect from the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Outside of this, it's ideal if you are a Pokémon fan. I've still never got used to Pokémon on the big screen, often opting to play in handheld mode. So, if you were thinking of picking one up in time for the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on November 19th, then this could be the perfect solution.

According to the eBay listing, already 144 people have taken up this new deal with not too many of the consoles left in stock. If already sold out, make sure to check the widget's bar below that will show you the latest, greatest offers.