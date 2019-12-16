Nintendo Switch Lite deal boasts cheapest price with free delivery before Christmas

If you've been keeping your powder dry and patiently waiting for a cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal to drop for Christmas then now is absolutely the perfect time to strike.

That's because Amazon has dropped the price on the Yellow and Grey Nintendo Switch Lite consoles to the lowest price it has ever been at the retailer. And, what's more, they've done so while offering completely free delivery on each console with an "Arrives before Christmas" guarantee.

The price on the Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite deal beats everyone else, too. And when we say everyone, we mean everyone. Go to Nintendo, Currys, John Lewis, GAME, ShopTo, AO.com, Smyths Toys, and Very right now and you'll find the console retailing for more than at Amazon.

We think this is the best price you'll see on the Nintendo Switch Lite before Christmas. We cover Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite console prices every week of the year, and as such we are intimately familiar with its pricing and cost trends. The fact that this deal also includes free shipping (not offered at every retailer) and also comes with a delivered before Christmas guarantee, for us, makes it the best Nintendo Switch Lite deal on the market.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow colour | Now: £179 | Free delivery | Available at Amazon

The yellow Nintendo Switch Lite is the colourway that T3 prefers most, and right here in this Amazon deal you can bag it for a flat £179. Free delivery is also included, with the console guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Grey colour | Now: £179 | Free delivery | Available at Amazon

The grey Nintendo Switch is ideal for those who are looking for a more mature aesthetic while they game on the go. T3 reviewed this colourway on review, and can confirm it radiates a premium aesthetic. The system is £179 with free delivery at Amazon.View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the long-awaited follow up console to the original Nintendo Switch and allows gamers access to the very best Nintendo Switch games the platform has to offer in a new, streamlined, portable-only form factor.

