Nintendo Switch 2 might not be the major upgrade everyone expects, but still cost $400

Expert believes Nintendo's next-gen console could just be an iterative update rather than something new

Nintendo Switch
(Image credit: Erik McLean / Unsplash)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

It is widely expected that Nintendo will announce a new games console this year, with a next-gen "Nintendo Switch 2" having been rumoured for quite some time.

However, it might not be the all-singing, all-dancing PS5 rival that some are hoping for. There's a new report that we might just be getting an iterative update on the existing Switch.

That's according to games industry analyst Dr Serkan Toto, of Katan Games. He predicts that Nintendo will add some "bells and whistles to the device", but it will be "similar to the current" model.

It'll certainly be portable again, he claims: "Because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on Earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing," he told Gamesindustry.biz (via VGC) as part of the site's annual analyst predictions feature.

Perhaps more alarming is that Toto expects Switch 2 to be priced at $400 – $100 more than its predecessor at launch. Games will "cost more, too – $70".

Thankfully, his fellow analysts are a little more positive in their predictions. Tom Wijman from Newzoo not only thinks that we'll get a Switch 2, but it will be accompanied by a new "3D Mario game".

He also told Gamesindustry.biz that Nintendo will allow users to switch their digital store accounts across to the new console – there will be "no more building your games library from scratch," he claims.

As for other games, we previously heard from an online leaker that one of the launch titles will actually be a remastered bundle of the Bayonetta Trilogy. We might also get an upgraded version of Super Mario Wonder.

However, the game that we'd most like to see appear is Super Mario Kart 9 – although there's not a peep about that at present. Still, we can dream.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 is planned for release later this year, it's most likely to be announced this summer – at least after the financial year ends in April. That allows for existing Switch sales to remain strong up to April, in order to fulfil Nintendo's estimates.

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸