How to watch Nintendo Direct August 2023: Mario Wonder special

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nintendo has always been a great company when it comes to keeping its fans informed and its Nintendo Direct presentation events often come thick and fast.

The latest will take place this week and will be dedicated to the next 2D Mario game for Nintendo Switch – Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

You can watch the stream below. We also give you details on when it starts and what to expect.

How to watch today's Nintendo Direct live

You can watch the new Nintendo Direct right here, via the video above.

Alternatively, it'll be shown live simultaneously around the world on YouTube and on Nintendo's own website.

The show starts at 3pm BST on Thursday 31 August 2023 and will last around 15 minutes. You can check out other regional start times below:

US West Coast: 7:00 PT

7:00 PT US East Coast: 10:00 ET

10:00 ET UK: 15:00 BST

15:00 BST Central Europe: 14:00 CEST

14:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST

19:30 IST China (Beijing): 22:00 CST

22:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST

23:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 23:00 KST

23:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 00:00 AEST (1 September)

What to expect during the latest Nintendo Direct?

We've definitely had longer and more jam packed Nintendo Direct presentations in the past, but while this latest is only set to be 15 minutes long, it'll show new footage of one of the most eagerly-anticipated Switch games – Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

It's the latest in a long line of 2D platformers featuring everyone's favourite plumber and, from what we've already seen so far, looks to be one of the most inventive. That's because the "Wonder" element of its name refers to some strange and wonderful things happening to different levels as you progress.

Expect the unexpected therefore, with some of the gameplay to be revealed during the live feed bound to be surprising. We can't wait to see exactly what the Japanese gaming giant has up its sleeve.

Oh, and can we have some more Elephant Mario footage please Mr Nintendo?