NHS workers can get 50% off Simba mattresses right now

If you work for the NHS or in another heathcare role, chances are you're facing a very difficult few months. One of the companies to have stepped up and offered a special deal to our healthcare heroes is Simba – which is knocking 50% off mattresses for NHS workers and other healthcare professionals.

So a standard UK double would usually be £749. Right now, healthcare workers can pay just £374.50... which is a ridiculously low price for one of the best mattresses available right now (or any double mattress, really).

Head over to the Simba mattress website and you won’t immediately see this awesome deal. That's because you need to get yourself a Simba discount code from Health Service Discounts.

Those eligible include NHS staff (current, retired or volunteer), medical students, pharmacy staff and those working for private healthcare practices. If that's not you, take a look at our general roundup of the best Simba mattress deals.

Everyone: Get 25% off mattresses at Simba

Not everyone can be a healthcare hero. If you want your own Simba mattress, you can still get 25% off right now. You don't need a discount code for this offer, it'll be applied automatically at the checkout.

View Deal

Simba's award-winning Hybrid mattress combines springs and memory foam, and is designed to suit a range of different sleeping styles. The layer conical pocket springs adapt to your body shape while you sleep to offer full-body support. There's also a layer of precision-engineered foam, which moulds to your body, and a 'Simbatex' cooling layer to regulate temperature. Finally, there's a removable, machine-washable, hypoallergenic cover. Take a look at our Simba Hybrid Mattress review for more info.