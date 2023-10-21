New Ulysse Nardin diving watches are as sparkly as the night sky

Swiss watch brand, Ulysse Nardin has just announced two new timepieces to its growing watch collection. The Diver Starry Night and the Marine Torpilleur Moonphase Aventurine are inspired by the night sky, with both dials being liberally decorated with glittering sparkles and precious gemstones.

Ulysse Nardin is best known for its unusual watch designs, specifically the Freak which has no dial, no hands and no crown. Following its success, Ulysse Nardin announced the new Freak ONE during Watches and Wonders 2023 , but its new additions to the Diver and Marine collections are what I’m most excited about from the brand this year.

Looking first at the new Diver Starry Night , this dazzling watch is inspired by the colours of the Milky Way. Artisans at Ulysse Nardin created the watch with two superimposed plates, one in blue aventurine glass and the other in iridescent mother-of-pearl. These two plates give the watch its night sky-themed design and attraction, and if that wasn’t enough, the watch is topped off with 0.8 carat diamonds set around the bezel and 0.12 carats on each hour marker.

Powered by the UN-816 calibre movement, the 39mm dive watch features an anchor and escapement wheel and white SuperLuminova hands and 12 o’clock hour marker for better readability in the dark. The Diver Starry Night has a polished satin finish, a self-winding mechanism, sapphire glass, and is water resistant to 300 metres. The sparkle and shine of this watch is hard to ignore, and it comes with a dark blue textured rubber strap or a white alligator strap, both for £12,900.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ulysse Nardin) (Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

The next watch from Ulysse Nardin is the exclusive limited edition Marine Torpilleur Moonphase Aventurine which is just as bright and powerful as the Diver Starry Night timepiece. With the same blue aventurine dial, the Marine Torpilleur Moonphase Aventurine is set in a 42mm stainless steel case, allowing the subtle star dusted design to come through.

Inspired by Ulysse Nardin’s marine chronometers, the Marine Torpilleur Moonphase Aventurine features two counters which display the power reserve at the 12 o’clock position and a small seconds counter at the 6 o’clock position. The dial also has a moon phase disc, keeping in theme with the starry night inspiration. The Marine Torpilleur Moonphase Aventurine is also water resistant to 50 metres and a 60 hour power reserve.

Powered by the UN-119 calibre, the movement has a silicon balance spring and a DIAMonSIL escapement wheel and anchor. The hour markers are displayed in Roman numerals and the watch is finished on a blue alligator strap with folding clasp. The Marine Torpilleur Moonphase Aventurine is truly eye-catching and is limited to 300 pieces at £11,970.