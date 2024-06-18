New Roger Dubuis watch is inspired by Lamborghini's racing at Le Mans

Quick Summary Roger Dubuis has just unveiled its latest watch. Crafted to celebrate ten years of Lamborghini in the Le Mans races, this is certain to stand out.

When you think of the best watches on the market, chances are you have a handful of brands which come to mind. Many people will look to the same few brands who have become iconic within the industry.

That leaves a lot to be missed, though. One of my favourite finds from Watches and Wonders 2024 was Roger Dubuis. Manufacturers of some absolutely staggering watches, the brand flies under the radar somewhat.

That's certain to change with their latest model – the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph. Designed to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lamborghini's work at Le Mans, this watch certainly won't be glossed over.

Let's kick off with the colour. That green hue is the iconic Verde Mantis colour, which has been present on those cars for years.

That can be found on a black rubber strap which also utilises a quick release system for easy changing of your look. The strap leads neatly into the case, which is crafted from C-SMC carbon, and topped off with a ceramic bezel.

It was never likely to be a svelte piece – that's not really in the Roger Dubuis DNA – but even with that in mind, it's worth bracing yourself for these measurements. A 45mm case diameter is certainly on the larger side, but an overall thickness of 17.13mm will compound that feeling. This certainly isn't one for the faint of heart.

One thing that does afford, though, is 100m of water resistance. Okay, it's no dive watch, but it's impressive for a chronograph, and should allow users to take these pieces wherever they desire.

Inside, an RD780 movement can be found powering things. Packing in an impressive 72-hour power reserve and backed by the elusive Poinçon de Genève certification – which requires 16 different finishing styles across the movement – that's certain to be a stunner.

Limited to just 88 boutique exclusive pieces, this is certain to be an exclusive watch.