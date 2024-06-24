New OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite sounds like a lot of phone for not a lot of cash

Quick Summary OnePlus has just launched a brand new device which could be a great option for those looking to get top specs on a budget. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite offers a top camera and a large battery among other features.

The market for the best Android phones has been growing rapidly in recent years. Advancing technology at the top end of the market has started to permeate further down, putting it within reach of just about anyone.

That's great news for users. The market for cheap phones offers a lot of the popular features from flagship devices, with a few concessions to keep costs down.

It's a thriving marketplace – and it has just gained a new player. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite has just been announced and it looks like it could be a major competitor in the space.

At the heart of the offering is a whopping 5,110mAh battery life. That's more than the industry standard 5,000mAh – it's actually the limit for sale in the European market – and should offer some impressive longevity when combined with the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Elsewhere, you'll find a 6.67-inch display. That's a 120Hz AMOLED panel, with peak brightness of 2,100 nits. That should make it easy to see even in direct sunlight. You'll also find the Aqua Touch feature, which allows users to continue using their handset, even in heavy rainfall.

Arguably the most important point on the spec sheet is the camera. That packs in a brilliant 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor. That's the main camera, and will give users features like a 2x in-sensor zoom, allowing users to capture staggering images from a distance – even without a dedicated zoom lens. There's also optical image stabilisation built in, to help keep you shots blur-free.

You'll also find a 2MP depth-assist camera, which helps to offer realistic bokeh in the Portrait mode. There's also a 16MP front camera, for all of your TikToking and selfie duties.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, the most impressive part is the price. At just £299, this offers an impressive spec sheet for very little cash. That camera alone is worth the cost of admission, before we even look at the other features on offer.