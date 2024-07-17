New Ninja air fryer is 22% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale!

With the Amazon Prime Day sale rolling into it's second day, it's time to go on the hunt for more top deals. While many of the existing best offers are still present and correct, there are some new deals which have also cropped up.

That includes this absolutely fabulous deal on the Ninja Double Stack XL. You might recognise this air fryer from your TV ads of late – often spotted with Thierry Henry and Peter Crouch doing battle in the kitchen. Why? Well, because this model is only a few months old.

That makes this discount even more impressive. Right now, you can save £60 on the double decker model – just £209.99 at Amazon.

Save £60 on the new Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This model has only been on the market for a few months, making this a really sweet deal to find. It's a brilliant, space-saving device, too!

So, why should you pick this over any of the other air fryers in the Ninja range? Well, the main selling point here is the space-saving nature of the design. Rather than sitting the two baskets side-by-side, these are stacked on top of one another.

That makes the footprint smaller, saving your precious kitchen counter space in the process. With the XL model, you don't even have to sacrifice capacity, either. A 9.5L size should be plenty big enough for all of your kitchen mastery.

You'll find all of the usual Ninja suspects in terms of settings, too. Modes for Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate should give you enough to play with and cook perfect meals every time.

If you're on the hunt for an air fryer this Prime Day, there are a number of deals to shop. But for my money, this is the best one. It's the latest model, and it gives you a solid discount to boot. What's not to love?