New Fujifilm cameras and lenses are perfect for enthusiasts and professionals alike

While the brand may be enjoying a ride on the hype train thanks to its Fujifilm X100VI model, that doesn’t mean they’re going to rest on their laurels. True to form, the brand has just announced a new pair of cameras and lenses, which are jam packed with tech for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Things kick off with the Fujifilm X-T50. The APS-C camera offers a great feature set, with a 40MP sensor and a unique dial on top. That controls the film simulations which Fujifilm are renowned for, giving users a hard control for adjustment. There’s even a handful of slots for users to customise, adding their favourites for quick changes.

That also comes with a new kit lens. The 16-50mm f2.8-f4.8 is a step up from the older 18-55mm lens, with weather resistance and an internalised zoom function.

Then, there’s a new camera in their premium range. The Fujifilm GFX100S ii offers a broadly similar experience to the Fujifilm GFX100 ii, with a few revisions to bring the price point into a more manageable place.

Users will find a 102MP CMOS sensor inside – not the same as the one in the more costly model, but still a huge sensor all the same. You’ll also find a state of the art X-Processor 5 chip inside, up to eight stops of in-body image stabilisation and up to seven frames per second in the burst shooting mode.

That also showed off a new lens. The Fujinon GF500mm f5.6 prime is a super telephoto lens designed specifically for the brand’s large sensors. Equivalent to a 396mm focal length in 35mm terms, the lens is relatively lightweight at just 1,375g.

There really is something for everyone in this new offering. Whether you’re looking for a top consumer-grade camera with a nifty zoom lens and a host of easy-to-use features, or a medium format sensor and a lens that could see into next week, Fujifilm has you covered.