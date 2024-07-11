New Christopher Ward Super Compressor Elite is the ultimate dive watch

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has just unveiled its latest dive watch. Dubbed the Super Compressor Elite, this is a watch which wears its diving heritage proudly on display.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll likely notice the trends which come and go. In the modern age, these pieces are mostly fashion items, meaning that they tend to follow the ebb and flow of the wider landscape.

Recently, dive watches have ascended to massive prominence. Led by the adoption of the 'desk diver', classic models like the Rolex Submariner are now considered fair game in offices and boardrooms, as well as the deep blue sea.

Enter the new Christopher Ward C65 Super Compressor Elite. That's a dive watch which wears its history proudly, sporting a decompression scale on the dial.

That was historically used to plot out decompression periods, as divers made their ascent back to the surface. And while it's unlikely that many modern dive watch enthusiasts would find a need for it, the result makes for an impressive dial.

The dark blue, light blue and orange colour palette is really pretty here, with a fun edge which can be missing on others. Inside, you'll find a Sellita SW300-1 movement powering things. That offers chronometer-grade accuracy, as well as up to 56 hours of power reserve.

Inside the case – and as suggested in the name – you'll find a Super Compressor case mechanism. This design has been around since the 1950's, and works to increase the water resistance of the case as the pressure around it increases.

You'll even find an internal rotating bezel. Controlled by a crown at the 2 o'clock position, this gives users easy access to a 60-minute timer on their wrist. It's also sealed with two gaskets, to give added piece of mind in underwater environments.

The model comes on a choice of three different bracelet and strap options. Those are the light blue Aquaflex rubber strap (£1,405/$1,685), the bi-colour Tropic rubber strap (£1,395/$1,675) and the three-link Bader bracelet (£1,560/$1,840).