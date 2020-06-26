Love running and beer? Take part in the New Balance #MilesforPints challenge and get rewarded with BEER

On Sunday 28 June, run a distance of your choice and tag @newbalance and #MilesforPints in your post-run selfies and the first 50 people will win beers delivered to their door the very same-day. Well, the same day if you live within the M25 radius, the rest will probably get their packs on Monday.

"Runners of all abilities are encouraged to get involved and those who take part will be in with the chance of winning an Ultimate Pub-at-Home kit, complete with beers, bottle openers, New Balance beer mats and beer glasses and a New Balance t-shirt", the press release states.

50 Pub-at-Home kits will be up for grabs and winners will be chosen and contacted on Sunday 28 June.