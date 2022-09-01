New Balance launches its official London Marathon 2022 Race Range Collection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

New Balance has announced its official Race Range featuring the Official 2022 TCS London Marathon branding. The new collection features a selection of London-inspired apparel and trainers. The eye-catching assemble has a number of cool features and includes special colourways of some of the most popular NB products, such as the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 and the New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12.

The blue stripes that feature on some of the range reflect the ‘Bee-Line Route’, painted on the Friday night before the race, to guide runners to run the most efficient route across a course with a number of tight corners. Almost all the Race Range apparel is made from 100% recycled polyester or recycled nylon. A few pictures of the collection can be found below:

The New Balance TCS London Marathon Collection is available to buy now directly from New Balance UK (opens in new tab) with prices from £20. US/AU availability TBC. There are four 'race looks' for both men and women, each containing a bottom (running shorts or compression tights) and a top (running t-shirt, running jacket) and an additional item such as a sports bra etc.

For example, one of the women's race range look includes the New Balance London Marathon Jacket (opens in new tab) (retailer link) with a wind and water-resistant polywoven shell to help keep you protected during your run no matter the weather. Also included is the New Balance London Edition Q Speed Jacquard Short Sleeve (opens in new tab) (retailer link), made with soft-handed, high-stretch jacquard knit fabric to help provide targeted drying and breathability.

Meanwhile, the London Edition Impact Run 5 Inch Short (opens in new tab) (retailer link) in Men’s Look 1 and 2 features a storage tunnel to loop extra layers through for a hands-free run. NB DRY wicking technology helps you feel dry and cool while drop-in pockets and a zippered pocket offer storage space for the essentials.