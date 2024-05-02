Netflix's top 10 sees Tom Hanks classic climb – 30 years after landmark release

The Netflix top 10 movie chart has been hammering out sequels of classics of late: we've seen Jurassic World Dominion hit the top spot, as one example, and with Star Wars Day incoming you might think that sci-fi is set to dominate.

But it's not all futuristic mayhem, as the classic Oscar-winning Tom Hanks movie, Forrest Gump, is currently climbing the Netflix chart at pace – which, given it was released 30 years ago back in 1994, might seem like a surprise.

Well, it shouldn't come as any shock, as this one's an all-time classic that warrants its 'landmark' badge – as it was the highest-grossing non-animated cinematic release back in 1994. Fortunately it never spawned a sequel – and long may it remain an untouched iconic classic that all should see.

Fans agree too: Forrest Gump has a super-high 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it as Hank's second-ranked movie behind only A Man Called Otto. You only need look over Hank's resume to grasp just how many classics he's been in though: from Toy Story to Catch Me If You Can, Saving Private Ryan to Cast Away – few actors have such peppered and incredible careers.

What's perhaps baffling about Forrest Gump, however, is how the story manages to see Hanks, playing the titular character, manoeuvre through such a vast range of life-affirming events. The film has an essence of fantasy about its sometimes absurdity, yet really grabs hold and won't let go when those relatable tear-jerker moments are at the fore.

Oh, and the reason that Forrest Gump wasn't the highest-grossing movie of 1994? That's because Disney's The Lion King took top spot. Another absolutely stellar (albeit entirely different) movie that fully deserves its ongoing success.

As we're now in the month of May there are plenty of shows and movies from the best streaming services to look forward to, too. Netflix's current no.1 is a gritty 1970s Irish drama starring Liam Neeson. Or sink your retinas into the beautifully shot black-and-white Ripley.

Or, if you're a Disney+ fan, then the full suite of Planet of the Apes movies, right across its 50 years of success is available to watch. Other long-standing successes on Disney include Star Wars, but of course, with a new animated show releasing on the all-important 'May The 4th' date.

Despite all that goodness, however, I think I'll have to re-watch Forrest Gump again tonight to catch Gump and co throughout their American football, Vietnam War, ping pong championships, never-ending running and other bizarre escapades. It might be 30 years old, but even three decades after its landmark cinematic release it remains a Hanks classic and well-deserved Oscar-winner.