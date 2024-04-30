Netflix's new no.1 sees unexpected return of much-loved Game of Thrones star

In recent weeks and months we've seen an explosion of sci-fi movies and series being major success stories for the best streaming services. Well, this week things turn on their heads entirely, as Netflix's new no.1 movie is set in 1970s Ireland – and with an R-rating to boot (it's not BBFC rated, as far as I can see, but let's call that an 18 certificate equivalent for UK viewers).

In the Land of Saints and Sinners was a fairly mid-budget production, but Netflix picked up the exclusive streaming rights to the movie for the UK, which given its reception was a smart move. The flick stars some Irish greats, including Liam Neeson at the helm, but when I watched the trailer (embedded below) it was the appearance of a much-loved Game of Thrones star that really caught my attention.

Jack Gleeson, who played the loved-to-be-hated viewers' favourite Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, appears in In the Land of Saints and Sinners as Kevin Lynch, complete with moustache and looking entirely different from his previous most-famous role.

I'm most pleased to see Gleeson starring on screen again, as the fallout after Game of Thrones left the young actor not wanting to accept roles, given the public's outrage at his previous on-screen Baratheon role. Now we can just be outraged about his 70s-style 'tache instead – as you can see from the gallery of images below.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners has been fairly well-received, too, with its Rotten Tomatoes critics' score landing at 85% and an audience figure that's not far behind (though it's fallen already since I began writing this very article).

There are plenty of other superb Irish actors in tow, including Kerry Condon – lauded for her recent appearance in The Banshees of Inisherin – and Colm Meaney, famed for his appearances in Star Trek. No Hollywood famous types putting on fake accents to be seen here, then!

While I have loved recent sci-fi movies and shows, such as Jurassic World Dominion and Fallout 4, it's great to see Netflix's breadth in presenting a wider range of genres – including successful uptakes for movies such as In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which might not be for everyone, but does look like a must-watch.