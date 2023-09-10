Netflix movie coming this week looks like the weirdest and best comedy of 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I have been a bit worried recently that Netlfix has been playing it safe, but its latest movie, coming on September 15th, sounds like a cheese-induced fever dream in the best possible way.

El Conde is the latest movie from Jackie and Spencer director Pablo Larraín. While those were both fairly faithful depictions of historical figures, it's safe to say that El Conde's subject, Chilean fascist dictator Augusto Pinochet wasn't actually a 250-year-old vampire.

You read that right, this is a pitch-black comedy horror that on the 50th anniversary of Pinochet seizing power portrays him as a bloodsucker determined to finally escape immortality. When a new accountant enters his life (or undeath), however, things get a bit of a shake-up. Think What We Do in the Shadows crossed with The Thick of It and laced with old-school Hammer horror. That's not a sentence I thought I would ever write, but check out the trailer and see for yourself.

Vampire movies have been done to death, but it's fair to say that Larraín's take is not one we've seen before, so colour me intrigued.

This isn't some throwaway punchline of a movie either, it boasts an impressive 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and premiered at the Venice Film Festival to much acclaim. It sounds like if you want something dark, and silly but also with a genuine message, this could be the movie for you. I dare you to name a better Vampire Dictator movie on any of the best streaming services. Difficult right?

I love that the global reach of streaming services can bring unique gems like this to film fans worldwide. In years gone by, it would probably have received a very limited theatrical release and then disappeared into obscurity.

Netflix has been on a hot streak with its original content recently after its sci-fi comedy landed a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and its No.1 Adaptation grabbed a 96% rating.