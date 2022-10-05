Netflix ending number one show from Grey's Anatomy star

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Firefly Lane starring Katherine Heigl is set to end on Netflix after only two seasons.

As confirmed by the former Grey's Anatomy and Suit's star (via Instagram (opens in new tab)), Firefly Lane will come to an end in 2023 with the final season of the drama set to be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will debut in December this year before the remaining seven episodes will conclude the narrative in 2023.

Firefly Lane premiered on Netflix in February 2021, rising the charts to earn itself the number one spot on Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings for its launch week. It was then renewed for a second season in May 2021, however, no further details had been revealed since with fans questioning whether it would actually return.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"Firefly Lane Girls are back! We can’t wait to share the second and final season with you all on December 2nd," said Heigl.

"Part 1 of our 16-episode supersized season features 9 episodes, with @kristinhannahauthor amazing story of Tully and Kate concluding in 2023 with Part 2 and the remaining 7 installments."

Based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane tells the story of two best friends – Tully and Kate – who are bonded by a tragedy that brings them together. Together the pair experience 30 years of ups and downs, triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy and a love triangle that strains their friendship.

Netflix has decided to call it quits on over 15 shows in 2022 so far, with Firefly Lane being the latest to join the ever-growing list. Only last week did the streamer reportedly cancel its new superhero series, Grendel, midway through filming. Just before then, it also confirmed that The Umbrella Academy would come to an end after four seasons. No doubt, there will be more before the year's end if history is anything to go off.

Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman and Ignacio Serricchio. All 10 episodes of the first season can be watched on Netflix now.

