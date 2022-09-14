Netflix's new movie is hated by critics but over 30 million people disagree

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Netflix charts are in disarray as Queen Latifah's new movie, End of the Road, has unexpectedly surged to the top of the streaming platform with over 30 million people tuning in to watch it.

This was revealed via Netflix's official weekly rankings (opens in new tab), where it was confirmed that the new thriller earned first place on its English Films list, accumulating 30.21 million hours of viewing time while also making it into the top 10 charts across 80 countries. It's a sup[rise hit for the platform with End of the Road sitting at an abysmal 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with its audience score even lower at 16%.

Described as a high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (played by Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges of Fast and Furious fame) once a brutal murder sends the family into the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive.

Check out the trailer for End of the Road below:

Love in the Villa, a rom-com starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, just missed out on the top spot at second place with 29.53 million hours viewed. The dark thriller, I Came By, then settled for third spot at over 26 million watching hours – I greatly enjoyed this film, simply because it made me terrified of Hugh Bonneville , a sentence I never thought I'd write.

When it comes to Netflix series , Cobra Kai made its highly anticipated return with season five, scoring huge numbers at 106.7 million hours viewed and securing number one on the English TV list. The martial-arts comedy-drama also made it into the top 10 ranking in 83 countries

Devil in Ohio then pulled in another 70 million plus views to earn the thriller series runner-up for the week, while the unconventional reality show, Dated and Related (yes, you read that right), rounded out the top three at just under 20 million views globally. Quite the mixed bag across the board for Netflix, but it's Queen Latifah and End of the Road that has undoubtedly been the success story of the week.

End of the Road stars Queen Latifah, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain. It's available to stream on Netflix now.