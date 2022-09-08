Netflix's first trailer for Knives Out 2 is here – and it's glorious!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has premiered its first trailer for the sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a sequel to the 2019 mystery from director Rian Johnson.

The glorious first look at the highly anticipated movie puts Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc slap bang in the middle of a new murder case. The movie is described has been described as "a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle" by Johnson.

It begins with tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) inviting some of his closest acquaintances for a getaway on his private Greek island, however, it soon becomes clear that everything is not as it seems when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?

Check out the first teaser trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

"You expected a mystery. You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game," Blanc tells the holidaymakers.

It's a sublime trailer that oozes style, utilising the A-lister's names as a twisted puzzle of their own. The foreboding music builds throughout in a stupendous fashion, only to end as the detective says: "Lock the doors. Stay in your rooms. Everyone is in danger." Oh, and an honourable mention has to be awarded to Dave Bautista for the tightest swimwear, as he fires off a gun into the air.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The film will be available to watch on Netflix from December 23rd, 2022

Last month, Netflix revealed a better look at the stellar cast and confirmed that the sequel will arrive on the platform on December 23rd, 2022. A limited theatrical release is expected the week prior.