Netflix confirms Knives Out 2 release date and provides more details on Daniel Craig-led movie

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has revealed more details about its upcoming sequel to Knives Out – or as it's officially known, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – providing details on Daniel Craig's next adventure as detective Benoit Blanc alongside a release date.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be available to watch on Netflix from December 23rd, 2022. The movie is described as "a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle" with a limited theatrical release expected shortly beforehand.

The sequel will pick up with tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) inviting some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, however, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?

Describing his approach to casting like "throwing a dinner party," Johnson explained that: “You try and invite people that you like. But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed."

Adding to this, he said: “In the first one, because of the way it was structured, Marta, Ana de Armas’ character, was very much the protagonist. In a big way, Blanc was the threat. He was almost the antagonist in terms of just the story structure, because you were worried, even as they got closer, that he was going to catch her and he was going to have to turn her over at the end.

"So Blanc was always outside of the sphere of our protagonist and was a little bit more of an enigma in the first movie. Whereas, in this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes."

Following its success at the box office, Netflix purchased the rights to Knives Out for a reported (opens in new tab) $450 million with two sequels in the works. In comparison, Netflix's The Gray Man was half that price and the most expensive movie ever produced by the platform. Let's hope Knives Out 2 performs better with critics than the former.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.