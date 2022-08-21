Netflix's new football documentary explores one of the sport's greatest controversies

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Figo is very much a part of this documentary, looking to come clean about what really happened more than 20 years on. It's set to be a thrilling watch for sports and Netflix documentary lovers alike. Netflix has experienced its fair share of ups and downs but one thing that has remained consistent is the quality of its documentaries with its latest, The Figo Affair, set to be a must-watch for any football fans around the globe.

Made by David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, best known for their work on the 2021 biographical documentary film Pelé, The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football (or El Caso Figo) will explore the Portuguese player's controversial transfer from Barcelona to rivals Real Madrid in July 2000. At the time, the move was the most expensive in football history at €62 million and signalled the beginning of the "Galácticos " era.

It also resulted in Figo being one of the most hated people in Catalonia. Now Netflix has gained access to the men who brokered the deal that shattered the transfer record, divided a nation and shaped modern football. It will also dive into the twisting taled of backroom deals, a truly historic sporting rivalry, a deep cultural divide, and a pig’s head of all things.

Figo is very much a part of this documentary, looking to set the record straight more than 20 years on. It's set to be a thrilling watch for sports and Netflix documentary lovers alike.

"After the success of Pelé, Ben and I were delighted to partner with Netflix again on El Caso Figo. It’s increasingly hard to find sports documentaries that are saying something new, that aren’t simply biographies or histories of sporting successes, so we believe El Caso Figo is unique. Focussing on the transfer rather than Figo’s career, the film informs us about truth, greed, morality, and the inner workings of the world’s most popular sport," said Tryhorn.

"We were delighted that all those involved in the deal were willing to participate in full. Everyone, from Florentino Peréz to Pep Guardiola, was generous with their time but Luís Figo was particularly accommodating, desperate as he was to finally set the record straight after two decades of avoiding the question of his transfer."

The Figo Affair will be available to stream on Netflix from August 25th, 2022.